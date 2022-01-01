4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake has shaken Tajikistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Jan. 1, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 69 kilometers north-west of the Murghob city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 108 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.