4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1
Trend:
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake has shaken Tajikistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Jan. 1, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 69 kilometers north-west of the Murghob city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 108 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
