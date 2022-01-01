4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan

Tajikistan 1 January 2022 08:21 (UTC+04:00)
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake has shaken Tajikistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Jan. 1, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 69 kilometers north-west of the Murghob city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 108 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkey confirms 40,786 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey confirms 40,786 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey welcomes new year with new hopes, celebrations all around
Turkey welcomes new year with new hopes, celebrations all around
Turkey starts offering 5th dose of COVID-19 booster shots
Turkey starts offering 5th dose of COVID-19 booster shots
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan Tajikistan 08:21
Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030 US 07:45
Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill Europe 07:07
Uzbekistan increases rice imports Uzbekistan 06:30
Israel widens 4th COVID-19 booster shot to nursing homes Israel 06:17
Size of the subsistence minimum increase in Azerbaijan Society 06:10
Criterion of need is set at 200 manat in Azerbaijan Society 06:00
Salaries of servicemen of State Security Service increase in Azerbaijan Society 05:50
Salaries of employees of Presidential Security Service increase in Azerbaijan Politics 05:40
Turkey confirms 40,786 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:28
Salaries of servicemen of State Border Service increase in Azerbaijan Politics 05:15
Salaries of employees of State Customs Committee with special rank increase in Azerbaijan Politics 05:05
Salaries of Ministry of Emergency Situations' employees increase in Azerbaijan Politics 04:55
U.S. shatters daily COVID-19 cases record again US 04:38
Salaries of employees of penitentiary service and General Directorate of Medicine increase in Azerbaijan Politics 04:25
Scholarships for these individuals increases in Azerbaijan Politics 04:10
Student scholarships increase in Azerbaijan Politics 03:50
Kazakhstan picks up baton of CIS chairmanship, outlining aims and objectives Kazakhstan 03:20
Monthly pension for honorary titles increases in Azerbaijan Politics 03:06
Salaries of servicemen of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription increase in Azerbaijan Politics 02:44
Turkey welcomes new year with new hopes, celebrations all around Turkey 02:39
Value of social benefits increases in Azerbaijan Politics 02:25
Teachers' salaries increase in Azerbaijan Politics 01:55
France faces "difficult" weeks as country reported over 230,000 COVID cases - Macron Europe 01:45
Salaries of those working in these fields increase by 20, 30 and 40% Politics 01:16
Salaries of employees of several types of organizations increase today Politics 00:53
Minimum monthly wage increases in Azerbaijan Society 00:36
By accepting results of second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in regional framework - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:24
Whole world accepts results of second Karabakh war - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:22
Hope that agreements reached at Sochi and Brussels meetings will be reflected in real life in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:18
Work done in all liberated lands is carried out at expense of state budget of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:16
Our main task is to return former IDPs to their ancestral lands as soon as possible - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:08
President Ilham Aliyev declares 2022 to be "Year of Shusha" Politics 31 December 2021 23:57
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the people on occasion of Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2021 23:30
Austrian police investigate fraud at Vienna COVID vaccination centre Europe 31 December 2021 23:24
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Azerbaijani people for congratulations on occasion of New Year (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2021 22:38
One in 25 people in England had COVID last week in UK Europe 31 December 2021 22:28
Turkey starts offering 5th dose of COVID-19 booster shots Turkey 31 December 2021 22:00
S Korea’s ex-president Park freed after nearly 5 years in prison Other News 31 December 2021 21:41
Gas prices in Europe drop below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters, first time since November 10 Oil&Gas 31 December 2021 21:19
Azerbaijani servicemen complete commando training course in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2021 20:44
India's quest for role in future of semiconductors Other News 31 December 2021 20:35
Number of events were held in Azerbaijan Army on occasion of holidays (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 31 December 2021 19:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 31 Iran 31 December 2021 19:10
Georgian economy increases in November Georgia 31 December 2021 19:00
90% of adult population in India vaccinated against COVID-19 with first dose: Union Health Ministry Other News 31 December 2021 18:34
UK in better position in battling COVID-19 even as cases soar: PM Europe 31 December 2021 18:09
Panel formed to prepare energy transition roadmap for India World 31 December 2021 17:32
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 31 December 2021 17:01
Azerbaijan confirms 595 more COVID-19 cases, 753 recoveries Society 31 December 2021 16:53
Commander of Land Forces of Azerbaijan visited the military units (PHOTO) Society 31 December 2021 16:26
Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan meets with servicemen (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2021 16:17
Excavator driver hits mine in liberated Aghdam Society 31 December 2021 15:42
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Cuban counterpart Politics 31 December 2021 15:24
Uzbekistan’s fruit and vegetable exports exceeded $860 million Uzbekistan 31 December 2021 14:52
IAEA must support nations' access to peaceful nuclear tech. - Iran's AEOI Nuclear Program 31 December 2021 14:33
Erdogan urges citizens to keep savings in Turkish lira Turkey 31 December 2021 14:30
Azerbaijan discloses value of oil exported to Romania in 11M2021 Economy 31 December 2021 14:21
Islamophobia in Europe reached critical level - ANALYSIS Economy 31 December 2021 14:17
Georgia reports 2 100 coronavirus cases, 2 251 recoveries, 42 deaths Georgia 31 December 2021 14:03
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks Other News 31 December 2021 13:38
Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands US 31 December 2021 12:58
Senior Advisor to Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day Politics 31 December 2021 12:27
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Autism Center constructed by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2021 12:22
Leadership of Azerbaijan’s MoD visits military hospital on holiday (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2021 11:58
Turkey set to build vaccine, biotech hub in capital Ankara Turkey 31 December 2021 11:44
Vienna talks to resume on Monday Jan. 03 Nuclear Program 31 December 2021 11:27
'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy US 31 December 2021 10:57
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2021 10:50
President Ilham Aliyev extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2021 09:57
Georgia's external debt increases Georgia 31 December 2021 09:42
Kazakhstan adds 480 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 31 December 2021 09:29
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks World 31 December 2021 08:58
World grew by 74 million over past year World 31 December 2021 08:29
Cafes and restaurants in Azerbaijan to work until 2 AM on Dec. 31 Society 31 December 2021 08:00
US Air Force plane gathered intelligence over eastern Ukraine US 31 December 2021 07:26
Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan-1 and more—here’s what Isro has on the launchpad for 2022 World 31 December 2021 06:42
Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands US 31 December 2021 05:58
India looks to broad-base AI workforce to meet growing demand World 31 December 2021 05:24
4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta World 31 December 2021 04:37
Ashraf Ghani blames international allies over Afghanistan’s fall to Taliban World 31 December 2021 03:46
India is dusting off 30 yrs of Central Asia neglect World 31 December 2021 03:09
Putin and Biden hold phone conversation US 31 December 2021 02:33
UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths Europe 31 December 2021 01:56
Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca Arab World 31 December 2021 01:13
Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised Israel 31 December 2021 00:34
Today marks International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis Society 31 December 2021 00:01
Georgia shares data on consumer price index, inflation rate Georgia 30 December 2021 23:41
Armenia to lift embargo on Turkish goods from January Turkey 30 December 2021 22:35
Kyrgyz Cabmin chairman has phone conversation with Kazakh PM Kyrgyzstan 30 December 2021 21:56
Good progress made in Vienna talks - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Nuclear Program 30 December 2021 21:26
Azerbaijan increases export of aluminum in 11M2021 Economy 30 December 2021 20:50
Azerbaijan increases export of silk in 11M2021 Economy 30 December 2021 20:49
Azerbaijan discloses details of incident with wounded Bakcell employee (VIDEO) Society 30 December 2021 20:38
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs talk situation in the region Politics 30 December 2021 20:06
Azerbaijan increases export of sugar and confectionery Economy 30 December 2021 20:05
Military officials review supply of Azerbaijani army in liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 30 December 2021 19:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil exported to France Oil&Gas 30 December 2021 19:25
Uzbek Uzcharmsanoat Association to increase volume of industrial production in 2022 Uzbekistan 30 December 2021 19:03
Turkey shares data on marine fuel exports to Georgia in 10M2021 Georgia 30 December 2021 18:59
All news