Tajikistan, China discuss prospects for enhancing co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Tajikistan and China discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, Trend reports via press service of Dushanbe City Hall.

Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important part of Tajik-Chinese relations.

During the meeting, the Chinese side focused on expanding cooperation in construction and reconstruction of energy facilities, production base of "green technologies" such as electric vehicles and solar panels.

The parties also stressed that the enhancing cooperation in the spheres of culture education, healthcare, as well as fruitful interaction between Tajikistan and China are the main priorities of the bilateral partnership.