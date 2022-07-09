Türkiye's aviation fuel exports to Tajikistan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The volume of Türkiye's aviation fuel exports to Tajikistan slightly decreased in April 2022, Trend reports citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Türkiye's aviation fuel exports to Tajikistan amounted to 141 tons, which is a decrease of 4.7 percent compared to April 2021 (148 tons).

However, this figure increased by 35.5 percent compared to the previous month of 2022 (104 tons).

Thus, the total volume of Tajikistan's aviation fuel imports from Türkiye for the first four months of 2022 amounted to 492 tons, which is a decrease of 12.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (560 tons).