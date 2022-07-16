Tajikistan to build several solar power stations - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. A building project of solar power stations is currently being developed in Tajikistan, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma said, Trend reports via khovar.tj.

During his speech at the 60th meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Electric Power Council in Nur-Sultan on July 14, 2022, Juma noted that Tajikistan will continue to take necessary measures to increase the production of green energy.

"Tajikistan will keep working to increase the production of clean energy and reduce CO2 emissions and achieve national goals. With the support of donors, a project of several solar power stations with a total capacity of 460 MW is being developed," he said.

Earlier, Juma during the Energy forum held in Uzbekistan's Tashkent on June 23-24, 2022 announced that Tajikistan is planning to increase exports of ‘green’ electricity to the Central Asian region.