Tajikistan sees increase in average monthly salaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Tajikistan's average monthly salary increased in June 2022, Minister of Labour, Migration, and Employment of Population of Tajikistan Shirin Amonzoda, Trend reports via Tajik Media.

The average monthly salary in Tajikistan as of June 1, 2022 amounted to 1,647 somoni ($161.4), which is an increase of 10.3 percent compared to the same date in 2021 (1,493 somoni, or $146.3).

The highest salary during this period was recorded in the capital Dushanbe - 2,402 somoni ($235), which is twice as much compared to the Khatlon region (1,218 somoni, or $119).

"Employees of banks and insurance companies in Tajikistan on average earn 4592 somoni ($450), the energy sector - 3057 somoni ($300), mining industry - 3020 somoni ($296), education 1259 somoni ($123.4), agriculture - 637 somoni (62.4 dollars)," Amonzoda said.

Meanwhile, from July 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Tajikistan increased from 400 somoni ($39) to 600 somoni ($58.8).