Tajikistan and South Korea discuss priority areas for further co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavqi Zavqizoda met with the Member of the National Assembly of South Korea Suh Byung-soo, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion and further development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Tajikistan and South Korea.

"Zavqizoda and Byung-soo considered the creation of joint ventures in Tajikistan, implementation of the projects in "Green Economy" and "Digital Economy", simplification of trade procedures and the introduction of electronic commerce system," the Ministry said.

In addition, the possibility of increasing exports of fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, honey and drinking water from Tajikistan to South Korea was also reviewed.

Zavqizoda suggested expanding cooperation in the field of hydropower and creating joint ventures, including the production of electric vehicles and electrical equipment using modern Korean technologies.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and implement the above-mentioned issues.