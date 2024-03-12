EBRD updates Tajikistan's project portfolio

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 12. The project portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Tajikistan amounted to 482 million euros as of January 31, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the loan portfolio is intended to support the completion of 69 active projects. Among these, the majority of funding—88 percent, or 424 million euros—was directed towards sustainable infrastructure, while 8 percent, equivalent to 36 million euros, was allocated to financial institutions.

The remaining 21 million euros, or 4 percent of the portfolio, went to projects in industry, trade, and agriculture.

As of the end of January, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Tajikistan totaled 919 million euros, spread across 165 projects, with the private sector's share in the portfolio amounting to 13 percent.

In 2020, the EBRD invested 131 million euros in Tajikistan's projects, followed by 56 million euros in 2021 and 21 million euros in 2022.