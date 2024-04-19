Tajikistan, Uzbekistan consider opening of new air routes

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 19. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan explore the opening of new air routes between the countries, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's office, the statement was made after negotiations between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, it was noted that the governments have been tasked with exploring the opening of new air routes between the cities of both countries and increasing the frequency of flights between the capitals.

It was also emphasized that currently, due to joint efforts, the two countries have established free transport and transit of goods and products, as well as the movement of citizens, without any restrictions.

Transportation link expansion, freight transportation, the establishment of new routes between the regions of both countries, and efforts to construct railways were also discussed during the meeting between the presidents.

To note, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is on a state visit to the country on April 18–19. Mirziyoyev's visit to Tajikistan resulted in the signing of a total of 28 documents, including a union treaty.