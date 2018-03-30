Turkmen president not happy with activity of credit institutions

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The work of credit institutions in Turkmenistan isn’t properly organized, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported March 30.

For the shortcomings he reprimanded Meylisgeldi Hajyev, chairman of the state commercial bank “Turkmenistan”, and Myrat Arabov, chairman of the Halk Bank state commercial bank.

All Turkmen commercial banks are credit and financial institutions. In particular, Halk Bank provides credit services as part of state projects for development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

