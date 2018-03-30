Turkmen president not happy with activity of credit institutions

30 March 2018 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The work of credit institutions in Turkmenistan isn’t properly organized, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported March 30.

For the shortcomings he reprimanded Meylisgeldi Hajyev, chairman of the state commercial bank “Turkmenistan”, and Myrat Arabov, chairman of the Halk Bank state commercial bank.

All Turkmen commercial banks are credit and financial institutions. In particular, Halk Bank provides credit services as part of state projects for development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmen agriculture ministry prolongs tender
Tenders 16:18
Turkmenistan increasing fish production
Economy news 14:49
Turkmenistan to further work on Galkynysh gas field
Oil&Gas 14:46
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment, pipes via tender
Tenders 09:59
ENI announces tender on well perforation services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:49
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Turkmenistan, Romania see prospects of partnership in energy and transport
Oil&Gas 29 March 16:20
Int'l oil consortium to hold tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 29 March 15:59
Turkmenistan starts sowing cotton in northern province
Economy news 29 March 13:57
OIC assesses parliamentary election in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 29 March 13:31
Turkmenistan counting on establishing business contacts with Uzbek investors
Turkmenistan 29 March 11:01
Turkmen state association to buy sugar beet seeds via tender
Tenders 29 March 10:38
Turkmenistan sums up parliamentary election results
Turkmenistan 28 March 20:44
Turkmenistan getting ready for harvest campaign
Economy news 28 March 20:09
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to sign big-time export contracts
Economy news 28 March 18:01
Turkmen refinery opens tender for supply of parts
Tenders 28 March 16:10
ENI announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 28 March 15:36
Turkmenistan establishing electronics production
Oil&Gas 28 March 12:27