Heads of parliamentary committees appointed in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In line with the resolutions of the Turkmen Parliament, heads of the parliamentary committees have been appointed, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Yusupguly Eshshaev has been elected chairman of the Turkmen Parliamentary Committee for Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms, Resulberdy Mammedov has been elected chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Legislation and Its Norms, Serdar Joraev has been elected chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Economic Affairs, and Gurbanmyrat Ashyrov has been elected chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Social Policy.

Gahryman Rozyev has been elected chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy, Azat Seydibaev has been elected chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Environmental Protection, Nature Management and Agro-Industrial Complex, Merdan Tuvakov has been elected chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-parliamentary Relations, and Maksatberdi Gurbanov has been elected chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Work with Local Representative and Self-Government Bodies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news