Turkmenistan implements national action plan to combat human trafficking

1 September 2018 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A round table was held in Ashgabat with the participation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to review the progress made in the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) of Turkmenistan to combat human trafficking in 2016-2018, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sept. 1.

The event was attended by representatives of the IOM, the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan, international experts, employees of relevant institutions, law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and public organizations of Turkmenistan.

The analysis of the work made in the area of implementation of the plan during 2016-2018 was conducted and the discussion of further joint activities in this area was conducted at the event.

The participants discussed the development of regulatory and legal framework of inter-agency and inter-sector cooperation in providing assistance to victims of trafficking, the message says.

