Turkmenistan sums up results of Caspian Economic Forum in Avaza tourist zone

15 August 2019 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The results of the first Caspian Economic Forum held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone recently are summed up, Trend reports on Aug. 15 referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The agreements concluded among the governments of the Caspian countries on the cooperation in trade, economy and transport sector contribute to the further strengthening and development of cooperation in the economic sphere.

The platform of the Caspian Economic Forum can be an important form of cooperation aimed at ensuring the economic growth in the region and beyond, said the ministry. The need of increasing the potential in the field of trade and investment policy and simplifying the trade procedures was emphasized.

"The Caspian countries and all interested parties, including the private sector, associations and scientific communities, may have an active dialogue on best practices and measures related to the implementation of goals to ensure the development of economic contacts," reads the message.

The ministry emphasized the importance of active participation and assistance from international organizations and financial institutions in the development of economic cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

At the forum, recommendations were made to take the necessary steps to increase the attractiveness of the economy of the Caspian countries with a view of further active integrating of the Caspian region into the international economic space.

The importance of encouraging investment attraction and stimulating the innovations in the energy, industrial, transport, trade and other sectors of the economy of the Caspian countries was stressed. The further strengthening of regional cooperation in such fields as socio-economic development, environmental protection, science and innovations, exchange of economic information should be ensured.

As reported, an agreement on holding the Caspian Economic Forums through rotation on a regular basis in the cities of the Caspian countries was reached.

The importance of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan following the fifth Caspian Summit on August 12, 2018 in Aktau, Kazakhstan, which creates the conditions for bringing the cooperation among the Caspian countries to a qualitatively new level was also stressed.

