Turkmenistan develops its cooperation with international organizations

Turkmenistan is developing its cooperation with international organizations, Trend reports with reference to “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden Age) newspaper.

In order to cooperate in various areas, it is important for Turkmenistan to improve its cooperation with the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Turkmenistan pays big attention to the modernization of transport infrastructure in Eurasia. It is planned to hold a working meeting in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the UN Economic Commission for Europe on April 14, 2020. Representatives of ministries and profile departments of Turkmenistan will participate.

Turkmenistan also plans to develop relations with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for cooperation on climate change, environmental protection, environmental management and environmental security.

The partnership with the World Trade Organization is also very important for Turkmenistan. This cooperation will develop Turkmenistan’s trade and export potential. To study the issue of Turkmenistan's accession to the WTO a special Commission was created in 2019. Special Commission decided that Turkmenistan is the status of observer. New commission devoted to Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO will be held on April 15.

In order to use technologies in all sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, meeting with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) will be held on April 16. The purpose of this video conference is to exchange experience in the field of copyright protection and teaching the basics of intellectual property in universities.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov demanded to develop cooperation with international organizations at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly held in the capital of Turkmenistan Ashgabat on January 14, 2020.