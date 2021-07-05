Cooperation between Turkmenistan, UN discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

On July 4, 2021, the President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir arrived to Ashgabat on a working visit, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan's MFA press service.

Today, on the 5th of July, Mr. Volkan Bozkir was received by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Then, a meeting took place in the premises of the MFA of Turkmenistan between the UN delegation headed by Volkan Bozkir and the Turkmen delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

During the meeting that was held in a friendly and trustful atmosphere, the parties exchanged views on cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations on the most pressing issues of regional and global agenda.

Emphasizing the unique status of the permanent neutrality and the adherence of the highest leadership of the country to the maintenance of peace, stability and sustainable development, Mr. Volkan Bozkir highly appraised the role of Turkmenistan in the development of the region and the world in general through concrete initiatives of social and economic scope.

The parties discussed the opportunities of strengthening cooperation under the UN umbrella in the process of resolving the current threats and challenges, including the pandemic, climate change, etc. The interrelationship and the necessity of simultaneous development of all the key spheres of life and production for the attainment of the sustainable development goals were noted. In this respect, the concrete steps taken by Turkmenistan on the national, regional and international level were specified. The importance of the state plans and programmes in the area of maintaining gender equality, food security, social development, digitalization, struggle with the climate change and others was underlined.

The parties discussed the situation in the region. Here, the constructive role of Turkmenistan in the development of regional cooperation was highlighted, including through the practical dialogue and intermediary efforts on the settlement of conflicts. In this context, the importance of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia was stated to the work of which the Turkmen side provides comprehensive support.

The delegations also discussed the preparations to the events planned for the current year, including the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - COP-26, in which the Turkmen side intends to take active part.

Also, the sides agreed on the necessity of the enhancement and more effective use of the UN mechanisms for the attainment of overall progress and wellbeing of all people of the world. In this respect, it was stated that in the framework of its policy of permanent neutrality and being an active UN Member State, Turkmenistan aims to work further on the attainment of goals embedded in the Charter of the Organization.

After the meeting in the MFA of Turkmenistan, the President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir met with the Chairwoman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of the National Council of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammedova.