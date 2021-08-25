Pakistan FM to visit Turkmenistan to discuss situation in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran from August 24 to 26 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations, Trend reports citing the press service of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, during the visits, the FM will hold high-level meetings to exchange views on the current situation in Afghanistan and on the strengthening of bilateral relations. He will also share Pakistan's perspective on recent Afghan events.

Pakistani FM said that neighboring countries have a vital interest in peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the region, stating the importance of close coordination with Afghanistan's neighbors to address common problems and achieve common goals of peace, security, stability and regional ties.

“Qureshi's visit to these countries will build on recent high-level exchanges to further intensify the close cooperative relationship, and added that the country wishes to further deepen and expand its multifaceted cooperation with partners,” the message said.

In addition, it was noted that visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister will contribute to promoting a coordinated regional approach, as well as strengthening the country's interaction with Central and West Asia.

