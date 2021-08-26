US to fund project to preserve cultural heritage in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva

The US will fund a project to preserve the 12th-century Khudaynazar Ovliya mausoleum, which is located near the city of Bayramali (Turkmenistan), the US Embassy in Ashgabat said, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the US Ambassador to Turkmenistan Matthew Klimow and the director of the National Directorate of Turkmenistan for the Protection, Study, and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments announced that this project has been awarded another grant under the Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) program.

“The grant will not only preserve the historical monument for future generations but will also create an opportunity for exchange of experience and knowledge between American and Turkmen experts in the field of conservation,” the statement said.

In the fall of 2020, it was reported that the US would finance the restoration of ancient manuscripts in Turkmenistan. This was the 28th grant from the United States. The grant for the preservation of the Khudaynazar Ovliya mausoleum became the 29th. The amount of the grant is not indicated.

AFCP is a grant program established by the Department of State at the request of Congress, which has supported more than 1,000 cultural heritage projects in more than 130 countries since 2001.

AFCP regularly allocates funds to Turkmenistan for the restoration of historical and cultural monuments. Since 2001, the fund has financed several dozen projects in the country for a total amount of more than $1.8 million.

It is noted that Turkmenistan has received more grants for the preservation of cultural heritage than any other country.

