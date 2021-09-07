Turkmenistan's largest share of new jobs falls on private sector

Within the framework of the Program to improve the employment sector and create new jobs in Turkmenistan for 2015-2020, around 111 thousand new jobs were created in the country during the period, Mayagozel Babayeva, the deputy head of the Labor and Employment Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, said in a commentary published on the country’s official media on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

Due to the regular support of small and medium-sized enterprises in Turkmenistan, contributing to their further expansion, around 75% of new jobs were created in the private sector, according to Babayeva.

Babayeva said the private sector accounts for about 70% of GDP, allowing it to play a key role in increasing the country's economic potential.

The deputy head of the Labor and Employment Department also noted that the creation of large investment projects aimed at developing the manufacturing industry in the country, as well as social sectors, allows creating new jobs and, as a result, expanding employment.

The Program of Socio-Economic Development of the President of Turkmenistan for 2019-2025 is an important document that determines the development vectors of the national economy of Turkmenistan for the future, Babayeva said in the article, adding that during this period Turkmenistan aims to create tens of thousands of new jobs.

Last month, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremony of a new textile complex in Ahal velayat’s Kaka etrap. The commissioning of the textile complex created 1,300 new jobs.