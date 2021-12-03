Co-op between Turkmenistan, EU to focus on improving business climate till 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU until 2027 will focus on improving the business climate, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso said at a briefing, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen media.

Speaking about the development of bilateral relations, the ambassador stressed that over the years of diplomatic relations, Turkmenistan and the EU have accumulated positive experiences of constructive cooperation.

According to the ambassador, the culmination of these relations is marked by 2019, when an agreement was signed on the establishment of an EU representation in Turkmenistan, which not only strengthened the diplomatic presence of the European Union in the country but also became a qualitatively new step in the development of bilateral relations.

"Various regional projects are aimed at realizing the fundamental goal in the EU strategy for Central Asia - regional integration. In this regard, the EU views Turkmenistan as an important and reliable partner," Alonso said.

He also noted that integration is a way to solve national and global problems, to all-around development.

"Today, the EU is one of the main donors supporting projects in Turkmenistan and the region in such strategically significant areas as security, trade, energy, rule of law, environment and education, support for the private sector, gender equality, as well as investment in youth," Alonso said.

Alonso added that within the framework of the Program document on cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU for 2021-2027, the main attention will be focused on the development of a "green" economy and improvement of the business climate.