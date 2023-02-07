Ashgabat hosts meeting of Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on February 6, 2023, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, the heads and representatives of the relevant ministries and law enforcement agencies of both countries took part in its work.

The delegation of Turkmenistan at the meeting was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, the delegation of Iran - Foreign Ministry’s Deputy for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates’ Affairs Alireza Bikdeli

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the 14th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which was held in Tehran (Iran) in January 2019, and also exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and stressed the need for strict implementation of all agreements reached.

Furthermore, the issues of improving the legal aspect of activating the mechanism of interaction in consular matters and in the field of information exchange between law enforcement agencies of the two countries, as well as expanding partnerships to establish effective management at border and customs checkpoints were considered.

According to the results of the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues, the final protocol was signed.