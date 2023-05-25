Turkmenistan, OSCE discuss coordination in ensuring stable international energy supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Turkmenistan and OSCE discuss coordination of common efforts to ensure stable international energy supplies and economic development, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) Margareta Cederfelt.

During the conversation, the sides also stressed the relevance of coordinating common efforts in such areas as ecology and environmental protection, rational use of water resources.

At the same time, the need was noted to continue the exchange of experience in the field of human rights protection and cooperation to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law.

Cederfelt confirmed the OSCE PA's interest in continuing the established fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and the OSCE to expand the long-term partnership, the intention to further strengthen constructive inter-parliamentary ties, filling them with new content.