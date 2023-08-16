USAID launches platform for exports in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 16. United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is launching a specialized media platform in Turkmenistan, to support exports of Turkmen enterprises in early August 2023, Trend reports.

This project provides local producers with full information on export procedures, including aspects related to product quality improvement and compliance with international standards, as well as marketing and media support.

Thus, this initiative promotes the integration of Turkmen businesses into the digital environment, including e-commerce and business networking platforms. The media platform provides extensive technical information on legal, customs, logistics, tax and other export-related aspects.

Moreover, applications from Turkmen producers to participate in this project are accepted until the end of August. This is an opportunity for enterprises to join the initiative and use the resources of the media platform to expand their business in international markets.