Turkmenistan discusses expansion of comprehensive cooperation in 'C5+1' dialogue format

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 20. Turkmenistan is discussing expansion of comprehensive cooperation with the US and Central Asian countries in the format of the C5+1 dialogue, Trend reports.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the heads of the rest of the Central Asian countries and US President Joe Biden.

The issues of expanding economic and energy cooperation, ensuring food security, climate change, regional security and ongoing reforms aimed at improving governance and the rule of law were discussed at the meeting.

In his speech after the summit, Joe Biden said that the United States and Central Asian countries are creating a new business platform that will complement the diplomatic dialogue in the 'C5+1' format and will allow better linking the private sector of the countries for development.

The 'C5+1' format, created in 2015, serves as a multilateral mechanism of interaction between the five Central Asian countries and the US. The dialogue focuses on issues of economic development, regional cooperation and security.