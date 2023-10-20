Turkmenistan participates in 8th World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 19. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan participate in the UNCTAD 8th World Investment Forum and International Exhibition, which are held in Abu Dhabi from October 16 through October 20, Trend reports.

The Forum is designed to promote dialogue and take measures to solve existing and emerging problems in the field of investment and development in the world in order to ensure sustainable economic development.

Furthermore, the forum is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) under the motto "Investing in Sustainable Development".

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Forum is a biannual meeting of many stakeholders at the level of heads of state and government, heads of companies, ministers and heads of international organizations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing strategies to attract investment, especially in the energy sector, through the creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors, with an emphasis on energy-efficient projects and infrastructure initiatives, which contributes to stimulating economic growth and diversity of income sources in the country.