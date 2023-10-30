Turkish Airlines increases number of flights to Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. Turkish Airlines will increase the frequency of flights between Istanbul (Türkiye) and Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to 9 per week from November 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the official source, now the airline's planes will fly to Turkmenistan and back to Türkiye 1 time on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Due to the transition to the winter schedule, the departure time of flights has also been changed, and the fares for air tickets depend on the day of departure and other factors.

Meanwhile, this year the Turkmen Hosh Syyahat Economic Association signed a contract on expanding cooperation and selling tickets to Turkish Airlines.

Within the framework of this contract, a new representative office of Turkish Airlines was opened in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

Thus, the Hosh Syyahat Economic Association became the authorized agent of Turkish Airlines in Turkmenistan.