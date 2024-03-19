Turkmenistan and EU sign protocol to partnership and cooperation agreement

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 20. Turkmenistan and the EU have signed a Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Trend reports.

According to an official source, within the framework of the ceremony, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with the Belgian Permanent Representative to the EU, Willem van de Voorde, which was also attended by Managing Director Russia, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and OSCE at the European External Action Service, Michael Siebert.

In the afternoon, Meredov held a meeting with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, where the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

Meanwhile, on March 17-19, 2024, a Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, is on a working visit to Belgium.

As part of the Turkmen delegation's working visit to Brussels on March 18, 2024, a number of meetings were held with high-ranking representatives of the EU, including the Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council, Simon Mordue.

