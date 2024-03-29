Turkmenistan discusses prospects for developing co-op with UNWTO

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 29. Turkmenistan and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) discussed the current state and prospects for the development of traditional cooperation that meets mutual interests, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

"One of the key vectors of Turkmenistan's foreign policy is the development of a multifaceted strategic partnership with the UN and its specialized agencies, including the UNWTO. Turkmenistan has been a member of the UNWTO since 1993, and for more than 30 years we have accumulated useful experience of cooperation," Berdimuhamedov stressed.

At the same time, noting that the potential of the partnership is not fully utilized, the head of state expressed support for the establishment of more effective bilateral relations that meet the modern realities and opportunities of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, he added that Turkmenistan intends to continue developing sustainable tourism, the goals of which coincide with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in order to achieve socio-economic progress and ensure environmental well-being.

Meanwhile, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is an international institution established to promote and coordinate global tourism, promote sustainable and responsible tourism, and promote economic growth, social development, and intercultural understanding through tourism.

The organization provides support to member countries in policy formulation, the development of standards and recommendations, as well as research and analysis of trends in the tourism sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel