Cooperation between Turkmenistan and FAO targets to improve professional training

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 7. Turkmenistan discussed cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) to improve the level of professional training, Trend reports.

An official source reports that Toyli Komekov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy, and Serge Nakouzi, the head of the FAO's human resources department, discussed this topic in Rome.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the organization of internships for employees of sectoral structures in Turkmenistan in various areas of FAO, as well as the training of professional personnel in agriculture, water resources management, combating climate change, and desertification.

Furthermore, the conversation also focused on the state and prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and FAO in the field of using effective international practices to ensure food security and achieve sustainable development.

Meanwhile, in March of this year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov made a working trip to Italy, where he held a meeting with Deputy Director-General of FAO Maurizio Martina during which the parties analyzed issues of cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food security.