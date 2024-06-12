South Korea calls for acceleration of economic cooperation with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 12. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for accelerating the development of economic cooperation with Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Turkmen-Korean Business Forum on June 11, he noted that Turkmenistan, the world's fourth largest owner of natural gas reserves, and South Korea, which has experience in industrialization and advanced technologies, have a lot to do together in the future.

"First of all, we need to further strengthen cooperation in the field of energy resources between the two countries," he said.

At the same time, Yoon Suk Yeol expressed hope that South Korean companies will continue to actively participate in projects for the construction of industrial facilities in Turkmenistan.

"We hope that exchanges and cooperation between companies from both countries will become more active on the basis of the Trade and Investment Promotion Framework concluded this time," he continued.

The South Korean President added that, for his part, he would help ensure that the investment guarantee agreement was completed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Turkmenistan as part of a working visit to Central Asian countries such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In line with these visits, South Korea plans to hold a six-party summit with Central Asian countries next year, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and hold the first series of meetings in South Korea.