Uzbek Airlines to launch direct flights to Saudi Arabia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

Trend:

Uzbekistan's national flag carrier "Uzbekistan Airways" will start regular passenger flights on Tashkent-Jeddah-Tashkent route, Uzbek media reported on Sept. 11.

Flights from Tashkent to Jeddah and back will be operated twice a week by Boeing 767 aircraft on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Earlier Uzbekistan Airways performed Jeddah flights only on a charter basis in the framework of the Hajj (pilgrimage) program.

