Uzbek Airlines to launch direct flights to Saudi Arabia

11 September 2018 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

Trend:

Uzbekistan's national flag carrier "Uzbekistan Airways" will start regular passenger flights on Tashkent-Jeddah-Tashkent route, Uzbek media reported on Sept. 11.

Flights from Tashkent to Jeddah and back will be operated twice a week by Boeing 767 aircraft on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Earlier Uzbekistan Airways performed Jeddah flights only on a charter basis in the framework of the Hajj (pilgrimage) program.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan Airways launching flights to Mumbai
Uzbekistan 10 September 20:00
Pakistan intensifies co-op with Azerbaijan in all spheres
Politics 8 September 14:54
Russia launching new direct flights to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 7 September 17:15
Uzbekistan eyes to increase efficient use of production areas
Uzbekistan 6 September 16:57
Tashkent plans to implement 47 investment projects
Economy news 6 September 16:16
International conference on transport corridors to be held in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 5 September 12:05
Latest
ICRC reps visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:16
Government debts to Iran’s banking system continue to grow
Business 15:13
Iran not to sit back in face of "enemy" plots, says commander
Society 14:44
Fostering agricultural vocational education in Azerbaijan
Society 14:43
Launch of high-speed rail postponed in Turkey
Economy news 14:37
Baku Metro to make changes to train schedule
Society 14:10
Prices for agricultural products in Kazakh region increase
Economy news 14:09
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster to buy HD MCR equipment ‎
Tenders 14:09
Suicide attack in Afghanistan kills 22 near Pakistan border crossing
Other News 13:56