Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan

Uzbekistan has sent medical supplies to Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan as humanitarian aid, Trend reports citing the National News Agency of Uzbekistan.

Trains loaded with various food products, as well as disposable coveralls, respirators, gloves, goggles, pyrometers and test systems used to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, were sent to Kyrgyzstan from the railway station in Kurgantepa district, Andijan region, the message said.

Also, representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, JSC Uzbekistan Railways and other agencies sent the cargo from Tashkent to Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan's assistance to the Afghan people includes basic necessities for the fight against coronavirus: medical masks, protective gear, thermal imaging cameras to detect disease, pyrometers, flour, oil, rice, household soap, and clothing for children. The cargo was sent by train on the Angren - Tashkent - Termez - Mazar-i-Sharif route.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 48,500. Over 956,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 200,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

