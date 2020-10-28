Uzbekistan, Turkey discuss military cooperation

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Defense Minister of Turkey Hulusi Akar to discuss the development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries, the president's press service said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mirziyoyev noted the dynamic development of the Uzbek-Turkish strategic partnership based on centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood, which has been brought to a new level by joint efforts over the past three years.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the state and prospects of military and military-technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of programs in training military personnel, and establishing contacts between specialized universities, according to the press service.