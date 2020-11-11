Food labeling in Uzbekistan to be carried out voluntarily

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Food labeling in Uzbekistan will be carried out on a voluntary basis starting from July 1, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on additional measures to ensure the healthy nutrition of the population.

The document determines that the introduction of labeling food products with signs indicating the safety or harm to human health of the amount of salt, sugar, and fat contained in their composition is carried out in two stages.

Advertising of food products marked with a safety sign is distributed placed at reduced rates.

It is not allowed to sell food products in educational, sports, and medical institutions that are not marked with a safety mark. The sale of these products is regarded as a violation of trade rules.

Food products imported into the territory of Uzbekistan, as well as those produced in the republic for sale, are necessarily marked with signs indicating their safety or harm to human health.

At the same time, the determination of the safety or harm of food products to human health is carried out by state sanitary supervision authorities, taking into account the content of salt, sugar, and fats in their composition.

