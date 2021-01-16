Preliminary cost of building pharmaceutical cluster in Tashkent revealed
Latest
Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO)
We are having tea in pear-shaped glasses, baklava on Jidir Duzu. Let our friends rejoice, enemies get blind! - President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Commander-in-Chief came to Shusha for first time in 30 years and, frankly, does not want to leave - President Aliyev
Today, I brought busts of our geniuses Khurshidbanu Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli and Bulbul to Shusha - President Aliyev
It is impossible to imagine Shusha without Jidir Duzu, and Azerbaijan without Shusha - President Aliyev
Mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was inaugurated exactly 39 years ago, I was standing right here - President Aliyev
After desecrating busts of our genius personalities, Armenians took them to Armenia to be melted down and sold - President Aliyev
I said no, we will take these busts back only after liberating Shusha from enemy, put them in their original places - President Aliyev
Group supporting Russian export to Azerbaijan renders assistance for foreign trade transactions in 2020