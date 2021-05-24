Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for May 24 in Uzbekistan increased 98,657, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 94,143 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 680 have died.

At the moment, 3,834 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 96 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 42 cases in the Tashkent region, 25 cases in the Samarkand region, 12 cases in the Karakalpakstan Republic, eight cases in the Fergana region, six cases in the Andijan region, four cases each in Jizzakh, Bukhara, Syrdarya regions, two cases each in Navoi, Namangan regions and one case was revealed in Kashkadarya region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

