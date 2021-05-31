Uzbekistan, Spain consider organizing joint production of PVC pipes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Spain discussed the implementation of a joint project to organize the production of molecular-oriented PVC pipes (polyvinyl chloride) in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek embassy in Spain.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Spain organized online negotiations between representatives of the Agency for Attracting Foreign Investments under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Uzkimyosanoat, and Suvtaminot JSC, administrations of Samarkand and Navoi regions with the leadership of the Spanish Molecor company.

It is reported that the parties discussed the implementation of a joint project to organize the production of molecular-oriented PVC pipes in Uzbekistan.

During the negotiations, the CEO of Molecor, Ignacio Muñoz, informed that his company is interested in the implementation of this project and is ready to finance most of the cost of the project, which is expected to amount to 25 million euros.

At the same time, the local partner will invest 10-12 million euros, and will also get the opportunity to use technology and experience in the production and sale of pipes.

It was noted that the Molecor technology is based on the AirBased technology developed by scientists and specialists of the company, which implies the use of only heated air. It provides efficiency, ease of use, and high process stability, which guarantees the highest quality PVC-O pipes and saves raw materials.

The Uzbek side expressed its readiness to consider the proposal of the Spanish company and send appropriate technical proposals for the implementation of the project.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached on working out various options for implementing the project, taking into account the proposed conditions of the parties.

Founded in 2006 Molecor company specializes in the production of PVC pipes. The company's turnover in 2020 amounted to 50 million euros. The company's products are manufactured using patented technologies for molecular processing of material and have no analogs in the world, and the approximate service life of pipes is up to 200 years.

