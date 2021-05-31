Uzbekistan begins next phase of COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

A new stage of COVID-19 vaccination starts in Uzbekistan from May 31, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan.

According to the employee of the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health in Uzbekistan Nasiba Toirova, at the first stage, mass vaccination against coronavirus in Uzbekistan was carried out among people over 65 years old, medical workers, school teachers, employees of preschool educational institutions and people with chronic diseases.

"Starting from May 31, this list will be replenished with a number of categories of persons," Toirova said.

It is reported that the list will include students studying abroad, media representatives, journalists, bloggers, writers and TV, and radio company employees.

Earlier it was reported that the total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan as of May 25 amounted to 1,683,116. Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in the Fergana region (221,840 doses). It is followed by Andijan (205,498) and Namangan (191,219) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

