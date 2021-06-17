Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 17

Uzbekistan 17 June 2021 09:42 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for June 17 in Uzbekistan increased to 104,834, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 100,623 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 713 have died.

At the moment, 3,498 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 170 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 40 cases in Samarkand region, 39 cases in Tashkent region, 27 cases in Surkhandarya region, 21 cases in Jizzakh region, 19 cases in Fergana region, 15 cases in Bukhara region, 10 cases in Kashkadarya region, eight cases in Syrdarya region, six cases in Syrdarya region, five cases each in Namangan region and in Karakalpakstan Republic and three cases each were revealed in Navoi and Khorezm regions.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

