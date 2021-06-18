Mirziyoyev announces allocation of an additional $100 million to Andijan region

As the press service of the head of state reported, in Andijan, a meeting was held with the participation of khokims of the region and districts, heads of state departments, deputies of the local council, general public, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev assessed the current state of affairs in the Andijan region and outlined the tasks for the comprehensive development of the region.

“The purpose of our visit to Andijan is to analyze people’s problems, make clear plans, increase per capita income and improve living conditions in mahallas. We should look critically at each outcome. It is necessary to understand various “growth points” in Andijan, realize problems of the people and take appropriate measures. For this, heads of executive bodies and local deputies need to change their worldview. If they change their outlook and work selflessly, everything will change,” he said.

Particular attention is paid to the development of economic sectors, poverty reduction and job creation. It was noted that the possibilities were studied in 882 mahallas of the Andijan region and, on the basis of the historically established types of activity of the population, the most effective “growth points” were determined – handicrafts, gardening, vegetable growing, floriculture and poultry farming. Entrepreneurs will be attached to each mahalla and the necessary funds will be directed.

This year, an additional $100 million will be allocated from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development to support small and medium-sized businesses and finance investment projects in the region.

In 2021-2022, 584 investment projects worth about 20 trillion soums will be implemented in the region, 60 thousand new jobs will be created. The “drivers” are the textile, construction, electrical, leather and footwear, food and pharmaceutical industries.

In addition, tasks have been set in the field of agriculture. Due to the secondary lease of 70 thousand hectares of land freed from the grain harvest, it is possible to provide employment for 220 thousand unemployed.

The head of state paid special attention to the potential of floriculture. It is estimated that growing orchids on 10 acres can bring income up to 850 million soums, growing lilies – up to 450 million soums, peonies – up to 320 million soums.

In this regard, it was instructed to turn the “Andijan Flower Garden” enterprise in the Andijan region into a cluster, establish a 30-hectare flower and ornamental plant garden in it, and open a floriculture school at the Vocational Training Center, Shakhrikhan district. The need to create greenhouses and support the cultivation of flowers on household lands was emphasized.