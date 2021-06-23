Uzbekistan eyes joining TURKPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan made a decision to join the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA), the first deputy chairman of the Senate Sadyk Safayev stated at a meeting with the delegation of TURKPA in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Turkish Anadolu news agency.

It is reported that the delegation, headed by the deputy of the Turkish parliament Ismet Uchma, included parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The parties discussed bilateral relations between the member countries of the Turkic Council and Uzbekistan, as well as the development of cooperation between the Uzbek parliament and TURKPA.

Uchma noted that Uzbekistan, as before,holds a special place in the Turkic world. TURKPA intends to develop cooperation with Uzbekistan in all directions, he said.

Safayev, in turn, stressed that Uzbekistan attaches particular importance to the development of cooperation with the Turkic Council. The Uzbek parliament intends to further strengthen ties with TURKPA, he said.

According to Safayev, Uzbekistan has decided to join TURKPA in the future.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA) is a parliamentary association of Turkic-speaking countries, the purpose of which is to form a mechanism of inter-parliamentary relations between Turkic-speaking countries, converge political views, exchange information, promote Turkic culture, expand economic ties, implement joint projects, find ways to solve the problems of the Turkic world.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva