Switzerland supports Uzbekistan in applying int’l standards of World Customs Organization (Exclusive)

Switzerland supports Uzbekistan in applying international standards and best practices of the World Customs Organization, the Embassy of Switzerland in Uzbekistan told Trend.

According to the embassy, Switzerland highly appreciates the ongoing economic reforms in Uzbekistan as an opportunity to enlarge the trade relations between the two countries.

As for major projects currently implemented jointly with Uzbekistan, the embassy said that in the field of trade and economic relations, the Swiss Government is funding the "Global Trade Facilitation Project" (GTFP) implemented by the World Customs Organization.

"The objective is to support partner countries, among them Uzbekistan, to strengthen their organizational and technical capacities and apply international standards and best practices, in particular those of the World Customs Organization and the World Trade Organization," the message said.

In addition, it was noted that the Embassy of Switzerland in Tashkent is in touch with the Swiss companies operating in Uzbekistan, and is aware of the Uzbek companies that have trade relations with Switzerland.

"Swiss companies in Uzbekistan are mostly involved in water, agriculture, manufacture, machinery, and pharmaceutical sectors that hopefully will be growing next years," the source said.

