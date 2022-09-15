Uzbekistan increases volume of construction work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The volume of construction carried out by large organizations from January through July 2022 has increased in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, large organizations carried out construction work in the amount of 18.55 trillion soums ($1.7 billion).

The growth rate of construction works reached 113.3 percent compared to the first seven months of 2021. The share of large contractors in the total volume of construction work performed for the year increased by 1.6 percent to 26.2 percent.

The construction industry in Uzbekistan has been identified as a priority sector of the economy, demonstrating stable annual growth.