Russian Azimuth Airlines launches another flight to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Russian Azimuth Airlines has launched direct flights from Russia’s Sochi to Uzbekistan's Bukhara, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Azimut is a Russian airline based in Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar.

According to the source, on January 30, 2023, at 00:40 (GMT+5), a plane from Azimuth Airlines arrived at the international airport of Bukhara. The flights on Sochi – Bukhara – Sochi route are expected to be operated on a Sukhoi Superjet 95 aircraft once a week — on Sundays.

Furthermore, Azimut Airlines operates regular flights from Mineralnye Vody to cities of Uzbekistan such as Tashkent, Qarshi, Navoi, Urgench, and Bukhara international airport, as well as operates charter flights to Ferghana and Namangan.

In addition, the Russian air carrier operates regular flights from Russia’s capital Moscow to the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent and Samarkand.

Earlier in January, Azimut Airlines launched direct flights from Mineralnye Vody of Russia’s Stavropol Krai to Uzbekistan's Samarkand.