Kazakh low-cost flight operator to resume flights to Uzbekistan's Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Kazakh low-cost flight operator “FlyArystan” will resume direct flights from Almaty to Samarkand, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

FlyArystan is the first Kazakhstani low-cost airline and a structural subdivision of the national carrier Air Astana.

According to the sources, from March 18, flights on this route will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays with departure from Samarkand at 20:55 (GMT +5).

The flights on Almaty – Samarkand – Almaty route are expected to be operated on an Airbus A320 aircraft. A one-way ticket on this route will cost $59.

The resumption of direct flights between Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand will affect the tourism potential of the regions, as well as will possibly impact on strengthening economical cooperation between the countries.

Furthermore, FlyArystan plans to expand the geography of flights to Uzbekistan in the nearest future within the framework of intergovernmental agreements, according to which international destinations are regulated on a parity basis.