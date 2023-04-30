Voters cast ballots in referendum on amendments to Constitution in Uzbekistan’s Urgench (PHOTO)

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. Voting on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan is underway at the polling station No. 49 in the city of Urgench, Khorezm region, Trend reports from the scene.

Since early morning, people have come to the polling station to cast their votes.

Over 1,200 people can vote at this polling station. Residents of Urgench also go to vote with their families. Those who voted immediately take a photo for memory.

No violations were observed in the voting process at the polling station.

Early voting took place from April 19 through April 26. More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan voted early in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.