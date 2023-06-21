China eyes large-scale investments in Uzbekistan's leather and footwear industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Chinese businessmen plan to invest in Uzbekistan's leather and footwear industry, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the investors from China and Uzbekistan’s Uzcharmsanoat trade association. The sides focused on the implementation of a large-scale investment project in Uzbekistan with Chinese capital.

The foundation for the current implementation of this major investment project was laid on May 17 in Xi'an, during the state visit of President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where Uzbek-Chinese business forum was held. Over 400 major Chinese companies, including those prominent in the leather and footwear industry, participated in the forum. The outcome of the business circles' meeting was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the leather and footwear industry. Less than a month later, the partners moved forward with the practical implementation of the agreements reached.

During the subsequent meeting, the parties discussed the creation of a Chinese industrial zone in the leather and footwear industry, spanning an area of 60 hectares in the Yukorichirchik district of the Tashkent region. The project envisions establishing production facilities for renowned Chinese footwear brands on this territory. Additionally, a training center for skilled personnel for footwear factories and laboratories for quality assessment and certification of products will be established there.

Currently, China is focused on enhancing cooperation with Uzbekistan, especially considering the country's familiarity with the quality of Uzbek leather industry products. Uzbekistan is among the main suppliers of processed and semi-processed leather.

The next stage will involve the placement of major Chinese footwear factories in Uzbekistan. The Tashkent region has been selected for accommodating production facilities, and negotiations are underway regarding land allocation for the construction of the factories.

Moreover, in July-August this year, Uzcharmsanoat plans to organize a business mission to the provinces of China, where the footwear industry is concentrated. The goal is to attract more producers of branded footwear to the newly established industrial zones.