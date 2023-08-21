Russia's Ozon to open logistics center in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. One of the first e-commerce companies in Russia, Ozon Company, plans to open a logistics center in Uzbekistan, Trend reports, referring to the press service of Uzchamrsanoat.

Chairman of the Association Fahriddin Babayev met with representatives of the Russian Ozon company. The meeting discussed the growing demand for products under the brand "Made in Uzbekistan" in the Russian market.

This logistics center is planned to be used to supply products from Uzbekistan to Russian retail chains and enterprises. Among the assortment planned are leather goods, EVA pellets, eco-leather, and textiles, including seasonal footwear for women, men, and children, as well as leather accessories and karakul products.

Ozon will become the second Russian e-commerce company to deploy a logistics center in Uzbekistan. Russia's Wildberries has previously opened a logistics and sorting complex in Tashkent, as well as a logistics center in the Fergana region.