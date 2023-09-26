China to invest in production of electric buses in Uzbekistan’s region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. The Chinese Dongfeng Special Car Company intends to implement a project for the production of electric buses worth $100 million in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, Trend reports.

The news followed a recent working visit by the Uzbek delegation headed by Khairulla Bozorov to China, where meetings were held with the representatives of 29 Chinese companies. As a result of the meetings, the parties signed 32 documents, including 29 investment agreements and trade agreements worth $1.37 billion.

As per the agreement with the Chinese Dongfeng Special Car Company, the company will implement a project for the production of electric buses in Furkat district of Fergana region. The annual production capacity is estimated to amount to 1,000 units.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan and China signed a memorandum on the implementation of priority grant projects in Uzbekistan. The signed document provides for the implementation of 14 projects totaling over $190 million in sectors such as agriculture and water management, healthcare, education, and institutional development.