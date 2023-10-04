Uzbekistan to host first Shanghai Cooperation Organization transport forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. The first transport forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries will be held from November 1 through November 2 in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, Trend reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made the proposal to host the first transport forum at the SCO summit in Samarkand in September of 2022.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan proposed to create a unified transport connectivity map between the SCO members on SCO Summit hosted by India on July 4.

President Mirziyoyev noted that it is important to take comprehensive measures to enhance transport and communication connectivity within the SCO space.

"This will help identify bottlenecks and gaps, outline priority measures and projects for the formation of a common, integrated transport-transit system," he said.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia, the partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, the UAE, Türkiye and Sri Lanka.