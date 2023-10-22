Schlumberger to help Uzbekistan boost gas production volumes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 22. Uzbekistan and a US-based Schlumberger global technology company discussed implementation of new projects and technologies for the increase of gas production on Uzbekistan’s gas fields, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC oil and gas company and representatives of Schlumberger Oilfield Eastern Ltd in Uzbekistan.

During the talks, representatives of SLB presented proposals regarding the organization of work on the project of Development and maintenance of a medium- and long-term program to improve the efficiency of exploration and increase natural gas production under a long-term agreement. The participants deliberated on the essential actions required for the execution of the project.

As per Uzbekneftegaz, this project provides for the creation of a joint working group consisting of specialists from both companies, which will be tasked with studying all available information on deposits and prospective areas of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, compiling and monitoring the implementation of geological and technical measures aimed at increasing natural gas production.

The meeting was organized within the framework of the Roadmap of Mutual Understanding and the Roadmap for the Development of Cooperation signed during the State visit of the President of Uzbekistan to the US.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's gas production has reached 31.39 billion cubic meters from January through August of 2023, which is 9.4 percent less compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia launched Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan on October 7, 2023. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the launch of this gas transportation corridor is of strategic importance.

"Firstly, this is an important factor in the energy security of our country and the entire region. Secondly, the supply will provide for additional volumes of gas for the uninterrupted supply of carbon to economic sectors and the population," he noted.

Gazprom also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz to provide services for the transportation of Russian natural gas through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.

The two-year agreement assumes a supply volume of 9 million cubic meters per day, almost 2.8 billion cubic meters per year.