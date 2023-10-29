German CLAAS posts tailored approach to drive Uzbekistan’s agricultural dev’t (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. We do not use the ‘one size fits all' approach; we know our customers and can offer what fits the needs and preferences of Uzbekistan’s farmers, a source at Claas KGaA GmbH, Germany’s leading agricultural machinery manufacturers, told Trend.

"We can build on our long heritage in Uzbekistan, as we have been working with Uzbek farmers for more than 20 years and even have representative offices in Uzbekistan. It is always our ambition to supply the farmers with the best in their field.

The source noted that, when it comes to the supply of specific types of agricultural machinery and equipment, Class considers the customer’s needs and demand.

"Our primary offerings consist of grain combiners and tractors, with additional options including forage harvesters and various other types of agricultural equipment," a Claas representative explained.

The company representative also stressed that Claas does not only produce machines locally in Uzbekistan but also cooperates with many schools and universities in the country to share their know-how with students and professors.

"We have been supplying Uzbekistan with agricultural machinery for many years. More specifically, we have an UzClaasAgro Joint Venture in Tashkent operating since 2010 and specializing in the production of combines and tractors for the local farmers," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector remains attractive for investments, as earlier this month, FAO provided farmers in the Kamashinsky district of Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region with a mobile seed cleaning plant.

It is expected that the new equipment will not only increase productivity but also significantly save time and resources, as well as increase farmers' incomes. The machine is said to be suitable for processing seeds of crops such as wheat, coffee, mash, rice, corn, safflower, etc.

Support was provided within the framework of the FAO’s regional project of integrated natural resources management in drought-prone and salt-affected agricultural production landscapes in Central Asia and Türkiye.